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LAURA INGRAHAM: Richer, safer and stronger: Why the Trump agenda deserves to keep going
2 days ago
"This is the end of Trumpism!" "Conservative Populism, RIP." "Goodbye, MAGA!" If these pronouncements sound familiar, it’s because they are. The same people predicting this now in op-eds, online and in podcasts predicted the same after Trump’s first impeachment, after the 2020 election, after January 6, after the second impeachment and after every criminal indictment filed against him.