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Trump pledges to veto 'insane' Dem bills, pinpoints issue partially to blame for Republican losses
2 days ago
President Donald Trump vowed to veto "insane" legislation from Democrats following the party's major midterm election victories Tuesday, while acknowledging that rising gasoline prices stemming from the conflict with Iran likely contributed to Republican losses. Trump, who posted an image of a red hat with the word "Veto" to Truth...