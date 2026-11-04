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The antisemitism horseshoe is playing out in real time — from New York to Paris and beyond
3 days ago
This past month has offered a clear picture of how antisemitism actually works. It does not arrive from one political direction. It arrives from both ends at once. In Manhattan’s Diamond District on October 21, a 26-year-old Jewish man was stabbed in the back while doing outreach. The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime; a woman has been arrested and charged. In north London around the same time, three Jewish women — including one pushing a baby in a stroller — were assaulted in the Stamford Hill area.