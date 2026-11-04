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IRON MAIDEN And Z2 Present 'Somewhere In Time: The Graphic Album' Celebrating LP's 40th Anniversary
3 days ago
Z2, the leading publisher of music-driven graphic novels and illustrated books, is collaborating once again with heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Somewhere In Time" with a new, star-studded graphic album anthology that dives deep into the menacing science-fiction future immortalized in its eight storied tracks.