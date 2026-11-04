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Iran war, Epstein, impeachment? What will Democrats do with control of Congress?
By FMM - F24 Video Clips,2 days ago
Democrats have dominated the US midterm elections and are set to take both the House of Representatives and the Senate giving them a swathe of new powers. After the new Congress is sworn in on January 3, they will be able to block partisan legislation, and the US President's picks for roles like Supreme Court Justices - plus, they will have the authority to subpoena documents and witnesses. So what do the Democrats hope to do with their newfound powers? Eliza Herbert takes a look.