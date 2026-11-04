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Local election night results: Folsom Council incumbents lead, Hoover trails, Niello leads in legislative contests
By Folsom Times Staff,2 days ago
FOLSOM – All three Folsom City Council incumbents seeking reelection held leads Wednesday following Tuesday’s general election, while two closely watched state legislative races involving the Folsom area showed Republican Assemblyman Josh Hoover trailing his challenger and Republican state Sen. Roger Niello leading his reelection contest. Incumbent council...