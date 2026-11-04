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Blades of Resurrection by Michael Grayson
By Michael Grayson,3 days ago
An inspiring memoir about surviving what you can’t control and choosing yourself anyway. What does it mean to choose yourself when so much of your life has been decided for you? Michael Grayson’s Blades of Resurrection explores this question of autonomy through a story that was forcefully shaped by poverty, childhood trauma, neurodivergence, addiction, grief, love, and cancer. The book’s title speaks to its central symbol of the blade as a powerful metaphor for transformation, first as the literal instrument that cuts the cancer from his body and later as the means through which he confronts the emotional wounds beneath it.