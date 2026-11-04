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Sheriff’s office cites Shoshoni mayor with unlawful contact after heated confrontation with mayoral candidate, police chief says
By Maya Shimizu Harris,2 days ago
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office cited outgoing Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith with unlawful contact Tuesday following a heated confrontation with mayoral candidate and councilmember Jordan Whitener over an electioneering allegation, according to Shoshoni Police Chief Christopher Konija. Whitener allegedly confronted Highsmith in his office at the Shoshoni Town Hall...
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