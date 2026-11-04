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17 old record players that collectors are always hunting for
By Katy Willis,3 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. It’s propping up a box of Christmas decorations in the attic, or buried under a stack of vinyl nobody’s played in twenty years. Most people see an old record player and think landfill, or at best a prop for a coffee shop window. They’re not looking closely enough.