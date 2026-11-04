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Stone Field will be the next artwork in Princess Estelle’s Sculpture Park on Djurgården
By Johanna Jackson,2 days ago
The news was announced today at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Stockholm, with the artist himself in attendance. The work will be the eighth in the collection and the most ambitious to date. Construction is already under way, carried out by a team of Scottish stonemasons working alongside Swedish workers. The installation, a square granite wall measuring 25 by 25 metres, enclosing an area where the bedrock has been exposed, will be officially unveiled in June next year.