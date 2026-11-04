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18 jobs that pay over $30 an hour and have strong job security
By Katy Willis,3 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. You keep hearing the word automation in meetings that used to be about quarterly targets. Nobody says it outright, but you’ve started wondering just how replaceable your own job sounds, said out loud. Meanwhile, the electrician who rewired your breaker panel last spring wasn’t lacking for work, and nobody in that van was worried about a software update.