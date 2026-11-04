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Westmoreland County soccer playoff preview capsule for Nov. 5, 2026
By Bill Beckner,3 days ago
No. 2 Franklin Regional (17-1-2) vs. No. 1 Plum (19-0-1) 8 p.m. Thursday, F.N.B. Stadium, Station Square, Pittsburgh. Coaches: Nick White, Franklin Regional (third year, 51-11-4); Raf Kolankowski, Plum (eighth year, 135-16-10) Players to watch: Michael Hillebrand, Franklin Regional; Chase Eber, Plum. Road to F.N.B.: Franklin Regional defeated Shaler (2-1),...