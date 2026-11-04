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Nancy Lacore Declares Victory in South Carolina’s First Congressional District
3 days ago
Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore on Tuesday night won South Carolina’s First Congressional District, one of the most-watched Congressional races this cycle. Lacore, who will be one of the first female flag officers to serve in the United States Congress and will have attained the highest military ranking of any member of the 120th Congress, issued the following statement:
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