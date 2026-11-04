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Claiborne Parish Football: Haynesville extends winning streak, Homer dominates in week nine
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. — Claiborne Parish high school football teams delivered impressive performances Friday night, October 30, as the Haynesville Golden Tornado and Homer Pelicans secured victories during Week Nine of the 2026 season. Haynesville continued its winning streak with a 29-20 victory over previously unbeaten Cedar Creek, while...