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Democrat wins Texas railroad commissioner race after Republican faced backlash over racist comments
2 days ago
Democratic state Rep. Jon Rosenthal has won the race for Texas railroad commissioner, NBC News projects, defeating Republican Bo French, who faced widespread backlash in his own party and beyond for anti-immigrant, Islamophobic and antisemitic comments. Rosenthal will be one of three members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates...