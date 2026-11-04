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RUNNING TO STATE: Milford teams; Batavia, Goshen and Williamsburg individuals qualify
By Jake Dowling Sun Sports Reporter,3 days ago
The best stretch of Milford cross-country continues. Not only did the Eagles girls team qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Cross-Country Meet for a record third straight season, but the boys team also qualified for the first time since 1988, marking the first time in school history that both teams will be running in Columbus.