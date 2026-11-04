undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Six Jersey Shore Seafood Shacks Stay Open All Winter For Locals Who Know Better
3 days ago
When the boardwalk games close and the beach badges go in the drawer, a lot of people assume Jersey Shore seafood takes the winter off. It does not. A handful of fish markets and casual crab houses keep their doors open well past Labor Day, serving fresh clams, crab cakes, and lobster rolls to anyone willing to drive down in a winter coat. Off-season visits mean easier parking, shorter waits, and the same boats still bringing in the catch.
4