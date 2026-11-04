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TechPoint Unveils New Direction to Grow Indiana’s Technology Economy
By TechPoint Staff,3 days ago
Entrepreneurship research informs priorities around founders, capital, talent and Indiana’s industry strengths. (Indianapolis, Ind., NOV. 4, 2026) TechPoint today unveiled a new strategic direction to grow Indiana’s technology economy, with an increased focus on building more high-growth technology companies, expanding access to capital and customers, strengthening pathways into and through Indiana technology careers, and applying technology to the industries where the state already has deep expertise.