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Democrats Clinch a Majority of Governorships for First Time in 16 Years
By Adam Edelman,3 days ago
Democrats clinched a majority of governorships for the first time in 16 years in Tuesday’s elections, further punctuating the party’s success across the map. Seizing on a broadly toxic political climate for Republicans, Democrats flipped control of five governor’s mansions in states President Donald Trump carried in 2024, while maintaining power in several other battleground states.