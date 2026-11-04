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Democrats Capture Full Control of Congress, NBC News Projects, Fueled By Victories in Deeply Republican States
By Sahil KapurScott Wong,3 days ago
President Donald Trump told voters to pretend he was on the ballot in this year’s midterm elections. They did. And they resoundingly rejected both his policies and his Republican Party. Democrats have captured full control of Congress, NBC News projects, with voters delivering a forceful repudiation of Trump’s agenda,...