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The Gold Studios Promotes Michael Stalker to Its First Creative Director
By Dragomir Stojkov,3 days ago
The Gold Studios, an influencer and social media agency, has promoted Michael Stalker to Creative Director, the first appointment to the role at the agency. Stalker joined the agency as Senior Creative in September 2025 and takes on the new role just over a year later. He will report to CEO Eddie Gold, Chief Client Officer Mike Stern and Head of Studio Matt Hills, and will help lead creative output across all clients.