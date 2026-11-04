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Midterm Livestream Watch Time Rose 4.5 Times Over 2022, Report Finds
By Dragomir Stojkov,3 days ago
Election-related livestreams on Twitch, YouTube, Kick and Rumble generated 10.27 million hours watched in the 30 days before Election Day (Nov. 3), and broadcasts with “midterm” in the title drew 4.5 times as much watch time as in 2022, according to a report from Streams Charts. About 60% of relevant chat messages about Democrats, Republicans, and President Donald Trump were negative.