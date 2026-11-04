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Affluent Consumers Respond to Niche Experts Over Follower Counts, Report Finds
By Dragomir Stojkov,3 days ago
Affluent consumers respond to peer recommendations and expert credibility rather than follower counts, according to a June 2026 report from 71 West titled “How the Wealthy Use Social in 2026.” The report cites LUUX Media research showing 85% of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are influenced by peer recommendations in luxury purchase decisions. It says creator content works with this group at the “niche, credibility-driven end of the spectrum.”