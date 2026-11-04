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More Than Half of Marketers Have No Clear Read on UGC Creator ROI, Survey Finds
By Dragomir Stojkov,3 days ago
More than half of marketers surveyed (57%) have no clear read on whether spending on user-generated content (UGC) creators pays back, according to the “State of UGC 2026” report from Foxwell Founders, a community of marketing leaders. The report, prepared in September 2026 in partnership with creative analytics company Motion, found that 38% of respondents do not measure whether creator costs are justified by acquisition economics. Another 19% do not evaluate creators primarily on customer acquisition cost (CAC) or return on investment (ROI).