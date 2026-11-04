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Barbara Walters Works a Shift at the Playboy Club in 1962
By Drew Weisholtz,3 days ago
As TODAY marks its 75th anniversary, the TODAY Archive is revisiting legendary interviews, stories that moved us and other iconic moments from our 75 years on the air. These are the segments that shaped TODAY and created a lasting legacy. Today, we look back at Barbara Walters getting firsthand experience working at the famed Playboy Club in a segment that aired Dec. 31, 1962.