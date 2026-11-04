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From promise to practice: How teachers in Kenya are taking action for safer schools and healthier learners
2 days ago
In Mtopanga, Mombasa County in Kenya, verbal abuse and other forms of violence and bullying can disrupt learning. Large class sizes and limited training can also make it difficult for teachers to identify learners in need of support. Through its "Connect with respect" classroom programme, UNESCO is equipping teachers with the skills to prevent and respond to bullying and violence, including gender-based violence, in and outside school.