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Brightening Skies This Afternoon... Rain Chances Return Thursday Afternoon
By Todd Simcox,3 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Outside of a few lingering spotty showers over Northern Aroostook County... the bulk of the rain has exited as of noontime today. We’ll dry things out and brighten up as the afternoon progresses. The best for sunshine will be over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while clouds remain prevalent to the north. Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the 60s to near 70° for most locales... even some low 70s possible closer to Bangor and points southward. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the mid-40s to low 50s.