undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palfinger opens service hub in Lisbon
By Euan Youdale Editor, Access International,2 days ago
Palfinger is strengthening its operations in Portugal with a new hub bringing key functions together at one location. The new Sales & Service Hub in Lisbon follows a similar new site in Madrid, opend a month ago. Over the past decade, the company has developed its presence in Spain and Portugal, and the two new hubs strengthen its service provision and customer proximity across the region.