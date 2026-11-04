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Rouladen, Rifles and the Texas Hill Country
By Taste by Mark Wieser,3 days ago
I have investigated some recipes that appeared in the 2016 Gillespie Extension Education Association’s Gillespie County Cooks. Proceeds from this project benefited the 4-H youth of our county. Judy Leddy chaired the project and submitted her Venison Roulades recipe for inclusion. Because the cookbook was published so recently, I was able to reach out to her and learned that I’d first met her and her late husband, Jackson, when they had gathered pears from our trees planted in 1940.
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