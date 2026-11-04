Livestock Auction Report

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=48JGM8_1Gl7aNTc00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JGM8_1Gl7aNTc00" width="1900" height="1091" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Market Report\u003c/p>\u003cp>Oct. 28, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cattle – 789 head\u003c/p>\u003cp>Steers 600 lbs. and under 10-15 higher\u003c/p>\u003cp>Steers over 600 lbs. steady\u003c/p>\u003cp>Heifers steady\u003c/p>\u003cp>Plain cattle lower\u003c/p>\u003cp>Packer cows lower\u003c/p>\u003cp>Younger cows steady\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cows: 70-165 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bulls: 90-175 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Bred cows: 1,500-3,500 per head\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cow/calf pairs: 2,000-4,300 per pair\u003c/p>\u003cp>Plain cattle: 80-200 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Fancy bred heifers: up to $4,575 per head\u003c/p>\u003cp>#1 Medium to Large Frame\u003c/p>\u003cp>Heifers\u003c/p>\u003cp>200-300 lbs.: 200-540 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>300-400 lbs.: 250-500 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>400-500 lbs.: 250-437.50 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>500-600 lbs.: 200-350 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>600-700 lbs.: 200-330 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>700-800 lbs.: 200-300 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Lower quality: 80-150 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Steers\u003c/p>\u003cp>200-300 lbs.: 200-650 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>300-400 lbs.: 250-560 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>400-500 lbs.: 250-485 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>500-600 lbs.: 250-455 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>600-700 lbs.: 250-370 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>700-800 lbs.: 200-320 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Lower quality: 100-150 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Representative sales:\u003c/p>\u003cp>1 gry str, 400 lbs. @ 485 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>1 blk str, 515 lbs. @ 455 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>4 blk str, 618 lbs. @ 370 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>1 blk hfr, 415 lbs. @ 437.50 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>1 BMF hfr, 535 lbs. @ 340 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>1 blk hfr, 625 lbs. @ 330 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sheep and Goats – 2,667 head\u003c/p>\u003cp>Oct. 27, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>Light lambs higher\u003c/p>\u003cp>Heavy lambs higher\u003c/p>\u003cp>Kids steady\u003c/p>\u003cp>Light kids higher\u003c/p>\u003cp>Wool lambs 40-60 lbs.: 250-375 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Wool lambs 60-80 lbs.: 250-365 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>BBD lambs 40-60 lbs.: 150-380 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>DorpX lambs 40-60 lbs.: 250-515 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>DorpX lambs 60-80 lbs.: 250-420 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Light slaughter lambs 45-80 lbs.: 200-395 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Slaughter lambs 90-140 lbs.: 200-330 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Stocker ewes: 160-250 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Packer ewes: .80-160.00 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sheep bucks/rams: 90-230 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sp./Boex kids (20-40 lbs.): 250-525 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sp./Boex kids (40-60 lbs.): 250-525 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sp./Boex kids (60-80 lbs.): 250-385 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Big Sp./Boex muttons: 150-350 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sp./Boex muttons: 250-420 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Lower quality kids: 100-250 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Angora kids: 200-375 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Angora nannies: .50-200.00 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Stocker Sp./Boex nannies: 150-350 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Packer nannies: .85-200.00 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sp./BoerX billies: 100-285 cwt\u003c/p>\u003cp>Fancy/Sp. nannie kids: up to $450 per head\u003c/p>\u003cp>BBD rams: up to $1,000 per head\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>