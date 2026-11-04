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Coming off our Halloween sugar high, now it's time to enjoy National Candy Day on Wednesday
By Michael Schlesinger,2 days ago
WEST BEND (CBS 58)--National Candy Day celebrates the confectionery category, generating more than $36 billion in annual U.S. sales from hard candy and gummies to chocolate and novelty sweets. One place famous for its sweet treats is Candyman on Main in West Bend. This iconic location, in the heart of the downtown area, has been in business some 40 years. The address is 121 North Main Street. I had the privilege of spending at least part of this special day at this special shop during the CBS 58 Morning News on Wednesday.