undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Redwood Street closing for roof replacement of hospital
By DAVID SEELEY,3 days ago
Redwood Street between Oak and Harriet streets will be closed until November 18 while E2 Roofing replaces the roof at Northeastern Health System-Sequoyah. The hospital's roof was severely damaged in September 2025 when a sudden storm tore the roof off the medical facility, snapped tree limbs, toppled utility poles and paralyzed much of Sallisaw and parts of Sequoyah County with power outages.