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Taylor declares victory over Wittman, flips Virginia's 1st Congressional District blue
2 days ago
Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor (D) has declared victory over longtime representative Rob Wittman (R) in the race for Virginia's 1st Congressional District, saying she's flipped the district blue.Read more here: https://www.wavy.com/news/your-local-election-hq/taylor-declares-victory-over-wittman-flips-virginias-1st-congressional-district-blue/