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Madison Energy Infrastructure and CORE Electric Cooperative Plan 50 MW Battery Storage Portfolio in Colorado
By iGrow Newsdesk,3 days ago
Madison Energy Infrastructure and CORE Electric Cooperative have announced a 50 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage portfolio spread across three sites in Colorado. It is Madison’s largest distributed energy storage deployment so far, with commercial operations expected to start by September 2027. The batteries will use Tesla...