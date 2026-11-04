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Champions League Icon Looks Completely Unrecognisable, 13 Years After Retiring
By Rob Swan,2 days ago
Many wonderful footballers have lit up the Champions League since the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup in 1992. While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest football players of all time, are the icons who’ll immediately spring to mind for many football fans, we can’t overlook the likes of Luka Modric, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Maldini, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Raul, Clarence Seedorf… the list goes on and on.