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Sealy FFA results from the TAMU Aggiefest livestock judging contest
3 days ago
The Sealy High School FFA Chapter competed in the Texas A&M University Aggiefest livestock judging contest on Saturday, Oct. 24. In the senior division of that competition Sealy FFA placed sixth overall. Their hog team came in second place, their cattle team came in fourth place and placed fourth in the high team category. Intermediates were led by Rhett Reichardt, who came in eighth place as an individual along with Saige Luedecke and Kinley Schellberg. In the junior division Keeton Harrington.