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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch 2 Review
By Alex Seedhouse,3 days ago
Few games carry the weight of expectation that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time does. Released in 1998, it was a landmark achievement that forever changed 3D game design. Nearly three decades later, Nintendo has attempted the impossible: remaking one of the most celebrated games ever made for Switch 2. The result is a faithful yet ambitious reimagining that respects every chunky pixel of its Nintendo 64 source material while elevating it with modern technology and quality-of-life improvements.