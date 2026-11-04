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FLORA STATE REPORT CARD
By Tom Lavine,3 days ago
State education officials have released the annual report card metrics for Flora CUSD 35, highlighting exceptional academic strides. Student growth and achievement are significantly outpacing expectations. In English Language Arts, Flora students achieved a massive 66.8% proficiency rate, comfortably beating the state average of 55.4%. Math turnout was also strong, with the district hitting 42.3% math proficiency, which sits three points above the state norm.