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Understanding the Vital Role Bats Play in Our Ecosystems: More Than Meets the Eye
By Gargi Chakravorty,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Picture this: it is a warm summer evening and you are sitting outside, enjoying the quiet. Above you, something darts silently through the darkening sky, almost too fast to follow. Most people flinch. Some people shudder. Honestly, I think most of us have been conditioned to feel uneasy about bats. They are the creatures of horror movies, Halloween decorations, and old folklore about vampires. Yet behind that terrifying reputation lives one of the most ecologically essential animals on the planet.