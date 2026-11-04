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A Bayfront Escape With Room to Relax at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa
By Kate Loweth,2 days ago
Set on 16 acres along San Diego Bay, the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa offers a different perspective on a Southern California getaway. Rather than putting guests in the middle of Coronado’s busy downtown or beachfront scene, the resort occupies a quieter stretch of waterfront, with views across the bay to the San Diego skyline and the Coronado Bridge.