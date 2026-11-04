undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colquitt County Wrestlers to Host Annual Packer Classic Saturday
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Colquitt County’s boys and girls wrestling teams start their seasons Saturday by hosting the Packer Classic, with a junior varsity meet scheduled for Friday. The local sports roundup also notes that both Colquitt cross-country teams finished 15th at sectionals and did not qualify for the state meet, while former Packer athletes continue their college and professional seasons.
1