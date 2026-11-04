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Molecular Changes Associated With Teprotumumab Treatment in Thyroid Eye Disease
By Chad Birt,2 days ago
Sarah Cheng, MD, PhD, a clinical oculoplastic fellow at the University of California, San Diego, discusses findings from an exploratory study examining the biological changes in orbital tissue associated with Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) treatment. The findings were presented at the 2026 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.