undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrats sweep in Virginia for U.S. House and Senate
3 days ago
VA District-4 Democratic Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan, representing the 4th congressional district, has been re-elected after defeating Robert Murray with 70.4% of the vote over Murray’s 27.9%, according to the Associated Press. Congresswoman McClellan said she looked forward to holding President Donald Trump’s administration accountable in the new U.S. House....
69