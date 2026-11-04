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Hollifield leads Western Carolina against West Florida after 25-point performance
2 days ago
West Florida Argonauts (0-1) at Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts West Florida after Ally Hollifield scored 25 points in Western Carolina's 96-31 victory against the Carolina University Bruins. Western Carolina finished 3-26 overall with a 3-11 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Catamounts averaged...
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