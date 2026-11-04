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Godzilla Minus Zero is an epic monster brawl with emotional heft
By Editorials,3 days ago
After the success of 2023's Godzilla Minus One, writer/director Takashi Yamazaki returned to helm the sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero. Like its predecessor, the latest iteration in Toho's long-running kaiju franchise uses the big G as a metaphor for post-World War II Japanese trauma, just like the initial 1954 movie. However, with the inclusion of King Ghidorah and a plot involving a mad scientist of sorts, the sequel at times suffers from too many threads and a weaker script, but that doesn't lessen how much damn fun the movie is to see on the big screen, even when it explores heavier themes and war time imagery.