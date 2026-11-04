undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minnesota Housing Releases Pre-Applications for 2027 4% Housing Tax Credit
3 days ago
Minnesota Housing is now accepting pre-applications for the 2027 4% Housing Tax Credit (HTC). This is the only round for projects expected to be financed with tax-exempt volume limited bonding authority from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). 4% HTC Only Pre-Application Process. Minnesota Housing’s optional but encouraged pre-application helps developers...