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20 Smartest Animals on The Planet Ranked
By Gargi Chakravorty,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. There’s something quietly humbling about watching a crow drop pebbles into a container of water to raise the level and reach food inside. That behavior, documented in real experiments, mirrors a scene straight from one of Aesop’s ancient fables. It turns out the animals around us have been quietly demonstrating remarkable intelligence all along.