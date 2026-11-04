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Motorist Signal Leads to Domestic Violence Arrest, Uncovered Warrants along US-23 Pickaway County
By Jeremy Newman,2 days ago
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — What began as a routine motorist assistance response along US-23 in Pickaway County turned into a multi-agency operation on Sunday morning, November 1, resulting in domestic violence charges, drug seizures, and the arrest of two wanted individuals. At approximately 9:12 a.m., Deputy Bryan VanGundy was...
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