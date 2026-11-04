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Temple Commuter Lounge gets a refresh
3 days ago
The Temple Commuter Lounge’s renovations have recently been completed, and the refreshed space is ready to welcome students for the remainder of the fall semester. Located at the corner of Berks and Warnock streets next door to Richie’s Café, the lounge has become a staple gathering place where commuting students, faculty and staff can relax while waiting for the train. In addition to existing amenities such as vending machines, lockers, restrooms and a kitchen with microwaves, the lounge now features more than 20 new pieces of furniture and new microwaves.