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Tommy Tuberville wins Alabama governor’s race, pledges lower taxes and smaller government
By ABC 33/40,2 days ago
What education initiatives does Tuberville's 'Back to Basics' plan include?. Why did Tuberville emphasize reducing state government in his campaign?. Tommy Tuberville has won Alabama’s governor’s race, defeating Democrat Doug Jones and securing the state’s top job after serving in the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s campaign centered...
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